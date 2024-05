Winds have decreased below Wind Advisory criteria, therefore the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire. However, occasional gusts over 40 mph remain possible for another hour along high terrain in Mohave County, and in southern San Bernardino County near Twentynine Palms. Patchy blowing dust may continue to reduce visibility at times. Use extra caution if driving.

