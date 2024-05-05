Wind Advisory issued May 5 at 5:57AM PDT until May 5 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains
and San Diego County Deserts.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down. Reduced visibility in blowing dust in
the deserts.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.