Wind Advisory issued May 5 at 5:57AM PDT until May 5 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne

Valleys.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down. Reduced visibility in blowing

dust in the deserts.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected this

afternoon for the Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.