Wind Advisory issued May 5 at 5:57AM PDT until May 5 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne
Valleys.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down. Reduced visibility in blowing
dust in the deserts.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected this
afternoon for the Apple and Lucerne Valleys.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.