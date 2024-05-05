Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued May 5 at 5:57AM PDT until May 5 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

today at 1:42 PM
Published 5:57 AM

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne
Valleys.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down. Reduced visibility in blowing
dust in the deserts.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected this
afternoon for the Apple and Lucerne Valleys.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

