Wind Advisory issued May 5 at 7:49PM PDT until May 5 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
Winds have decreased below Wind Advisory Criteria, therefore the
Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire.
Winds have decreased below Wind Advisory Criteria, therefore the
Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire.
News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.