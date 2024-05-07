Wind Advisory issued May 7 at 10:53PM PDT until May 8 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with 40 to 50 mph gusts expected.
* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort
Mohave, Eastern Mojave Desert, Cadiz Basin, San Bernardino
County-Upper Colorado River Valley, and Southern Clark County.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT /5 PM MST/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles and on east-west oriented roads. Instances of
blowing dust resulting in reduced visibility will be possible near
dry lake beds. Use extra caution when driving.
Secure outdoor objects.
Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous
conditions for small craft.