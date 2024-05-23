Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued May 23 at 1:15PM PDT until May 25 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

9:42 PM
1:15 PM

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From noon Friday to 2 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down. Difficult driving conditions for high
profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Reduced visibility in areas of blowing
dust and sand.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

