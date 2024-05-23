Wind Advisory issued May 23 at 8:32PM PDT until May 25 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 55 to 65 mph

expected.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From noon Friday to 2 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down. Difficult driving conditions

for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Reduced visibility in areas of blowing

dust and sand.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.