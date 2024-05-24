Wind Advisory issued May 24 at 1:15PM PDT until May 25 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…Now through 2 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down. Difficult driving conditions
for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Reduced visibility in areas of blowing dust
and sand can be expected just below the Pass.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.