Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued May 24 at 12:10PM PDT until May 25 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

today at 7:27 PM
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 11 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Small
tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

