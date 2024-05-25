Wind Advisory issued May 25 at 10:49AM PDT until May 25 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
Wind gusts have subsided below 40 mph across the western Mojave
Desert of San Bernardino County. Therefore, the wind advisory will
expire at 11 am PDT.
