Excessive Heat Warning issued June 3 at 1:43AM PDT until June 7 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions for early June. High
temperatures 106 to 114 degrees for Las Vegas, Pahrump, Barstow
and Morongo Valley. 108 to 115 degrees for Mesquite, Overton, Lake
Mead National Recreation Area, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City.
104 to 109 for Kingman, Yucca and Wikieup. 115 to 120 degrees for
Death Valley National Park.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California, and
southern Nevada.
* WHEN…From 10 AM PDT /10 AM MST/ Wednesday to 9 PM PDT /9 PM MST/
Friday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…As the heat builds day by day there will be
little relief during the overnights, especially within the Las
Vegas Valley and Death Valley National Park.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.