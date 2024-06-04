Excessive Heat Warning issued June 4 at 8:33PM PDT until June 7 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 97 to
100 expected.
* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Wednesday to 9 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Drink plenty of fluids.