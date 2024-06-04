Excessive Heat Warning issued June 4 at 8:33PM PDT until June 7 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 108 to
113 expected.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Wednesday to 9 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Thursday and Friday are expected to be
the hottest days.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Drink plenty of fluids.