Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Excessive Heat Warning issued June 4 at 8:33PM PDT until June 7 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
June 5, 2024 4:42 AM
Published 8:33 PM

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 99 to
104 degrees expected.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Wednesday to 9 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be
the hottest days.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Drink plenty of fluids.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content