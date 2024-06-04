Excessive Heat Warning issued June 4 at 8:33PM PDT until June 7 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 99 to

104 degrees expected.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Wednesday to 9 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be

the hottest days.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Drink plenty of fluids.