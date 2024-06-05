Excessive Heat Warning issued June 5 at 7:56PM PDT until June 7 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 103 to
108 degrees expected.
* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…Through 9 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Drink plenty of fluids.