Excessive Heat Warning issued June 5 at 7:56PM PDT until June 7 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 108 to
113 degrees expected.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.
* WHEN…Through 9 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Thursday is expected to be the hottest
day.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Drink plenty of fluids.