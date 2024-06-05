Skip to Content
Excessive Heat Warning issued June 5 at 7:56PM PDT until June 7 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

June 6, 2024 3:27 AM
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 108 to
113 degrees expected.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.

* WHEN…Through 9 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Thursday is expected to be the hottest
day.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Drink plenty of fluids.

National Weather Service

