Excessive Heat Warning issued June 6 at 12:34PM PDT until June 7 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions for early June. High

temperatures 107 to 114 degrees for Barstow and the Morongo Basin.

108 to 116 degrees for Lake Mead National Recreation Area,

Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City. 104 to 110 for Kingman, Yucca

and Wikieup.

* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort

Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Western Mojave Desert, Eastern Mojave

Desert, Morongo Basin, Cadiz Basin, San Bernardino County-Upper

Colorado River Valley, and Southern Clark County.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT /9 PM MST/ Friday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…As the heat builds day by day there will be

little relief during the overnights, especially within the Las

Vegas Valley and Death Valley National Park.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose

fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning

or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and

heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in

shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.