Excessive Heat Warning issued June 6 at 8:37PM PDT until June 7 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Hot conditions with temperatures 105 to 109 degrees.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Drink plenty of fluids.