Excessive Heat Warning issued June 7 at 1:32AM PDT until June 7 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions for early June. High
temperatures 107 to 114 degrees for Barstow and the Morongo Basin.
108 to 116 degrees for Lake Mead National Recreation Area,
Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City. 104 to 110 for Kingman, Yucca
and Wikieup.
* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort
Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Western Mojave Desert, Eastern Mojave
Desert, Morongo Basin, Cadiz Basin, San Bernardino County-Upper
Colorado River Valley, and Southern Clark County.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT /9 PM MST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.