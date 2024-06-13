Excessive Heat Warning issued June 13 at 1:10PM MST until June 15 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 107 to

115 expected. Major Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps

and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead

to heat stroke.

* WHERE…Southwest corner of Imperial County, Western Imperial

County, Salton Sea, Imperial Valley, and Chuckwalla Valley.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Friday to 8 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot

temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be

taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat.

Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more

than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated

drinks. Dress for the heat – lightweight and light-colored clothing.

Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher

vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family,

friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in

outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the

hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in

cars.

Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county

officials for more details, which may include guidance for proper

social distancing measures.

Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early

signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may include:

cool, moist, pale skin; headache; dizziness; weakness or exhaustion;

nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke, which may include:

vomiting; confusion; throbbing headache; decreased alertness or loss

of consciousness; high body temperature (above 105F); hot, dry skin;

rapid, weak pulse; rapid, shallow breathing; seizures.

Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 9 1 1.

Continue to monitor NWS forecasts, broadcast outlets, and local

government for updates.