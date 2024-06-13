Excessive Heat Warning issued June 13 at 1:20PM PDT until June 15 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 108 on

Friday and 110 on Saturday are expected.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Friday to 8 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential

for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or

participating in outdoor activities.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Drink plenty of fluids.