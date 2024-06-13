Excessive Heat Warning issued June 13 at 1:20PM PDT until June 15 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 112 on

Friday and up to 115 on Saturday are expected.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Friday to 8 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential

for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or

participating in outdoor activities.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Drink plenty of fluids.