* WHAT…Temperatures up to 95 to 100 degrees for the more inland

portions of the Inland Empire are expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire.

* WHEN…From noon to 8 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Drink plenty of fluids.