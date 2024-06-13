Heat Advisory issued June 13 at 2:19AM PDT until June 15 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Temperatures up to 97 to 101 for the more inland portions
of the Inland Empire are expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.
* WHEN…From noon to 8 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.