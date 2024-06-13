Special Weather Statement issued June 13 at 8:02PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 801 PM MST/801 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong

thunderstorm 15 miles south of Big River, or 16 miles southwest of

Parker, moving north at 30 mph.

Strong, gusty winds will be capable of producing areas of blowing

dust with reduced visibilities down below 5 miles.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Parker and Poston.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Route 72 between mile markers 14 and 17.

AZ Route 95 between mile markers 117 and 148.

CA Route 95 between mile markers 10 and 36.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.