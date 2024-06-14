Excessive Heat Warning issued June 14 at 12:36PM PDT until June 15 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 105 to 110
degrees.
* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…Through 8 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or
hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a
matter of minutes.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water.