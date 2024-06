* IMPACTS…May cause heat illnesses. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.

* WHERE…The eastern portions of the Inland Empire including San Bernardino, Beaumont, Hemet, and Perris.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.