Excessive Heat Warning issued June 21 at 12:53PM PDT until June 27 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 110 to 114
degrees expected.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Saturday to 8 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High temperatures on Sunday may be a few
degrees cooler than Saturday, but warming conditions return Monday
through Thursday.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.