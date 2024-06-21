Skip to Content
Excessive Heat Warning issued June 21 at 12:53PM PDT until June 27 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot with highs from 100 to 105 degrees.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Saturday to 8 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High temperatures on Sunday may be a few
degrees cooler than Saturday, but warming conditions return Monday
through Thursday.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

National Weather Service

