Heat Advisory issued June 21 at 12:53PM PDT until June 23 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Temperatures 97 to 105 degrees expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Saturday to 8 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Saturday will be the hottest day, but highs
in the upper 90s to locally up to 103 degrees still expected
Sunday.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.