Heat Advisory issued June 21 at 9:42PM PDT until June 23 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Temperatures up to 105 expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Saturday to 8 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.