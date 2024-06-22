Skip to Content
Excessive Heat Warning issued June 22 at 12:19PM PDT until June 27 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 110 to 114
degrees.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High temperatures will fall a few degrees
Sunday, but increase again through the middle of next week.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

National Weather Service

