Weather Alerts

Heat Advisory issued June 22 at 12:19PM PDT until June 23 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Published 12:19 PM

* WHAT…Temperatures 97 to locally up to 105 degrees today and 97
to 102 degrees Sunday.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

National Weather Service

