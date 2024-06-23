Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Heat Advisory issued June 23 at 1:05PM PDT until June 23 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Published 1:05 PM

* WHAT…Temperatures 97 to 102 degrees this afternoon.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content