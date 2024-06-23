Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued June 23 at 3:40PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Published 3:40 PM

At 338 PM PDT, Doppler radar a strong thunderstorm was near
Toro Peak nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Hwy 74 Between Anza And Palm Desert and Santa Rosa Mountain.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content