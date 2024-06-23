Special Weather Statement issued June 23 at 3:40PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 338 PM PDT, Doppler radar a strong thunderstorm was near

Toro Peak nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Hwy 74 Between Anza And Palm Desert and Santa Rosa Mountain.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.