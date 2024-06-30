Excessive Heat Warning issued June 30 at 1:57PM PDT until July 8 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 112 to 120
expected.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Monday, July 08.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.