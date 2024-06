Excessive Heat Warning issued June 30 at 1:57PM PDT until July 8 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 110 to 115

expected.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Monday, July 08.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose

fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning

or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and

heat stroke.