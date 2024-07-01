Excessive Heat Warning issued July 1 at 1:07AM PDT until July 8 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions for an unusually long period.

High temperatures 105 to 110 in the Owens Valley, 110 to 115 in

Las Vegas, Pahrump, and Barstow, and 120 to 125 at Furnace Creek

in Death Valley National Park.

* WHERE…In California, Death Valley National Park, Owens Valley,

and Western Mojave Desert. In Nevada, Las Vegas Valley and Western

Clark and Southern Nye County.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Wednesday to 11 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Heat-related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hot temperatures overnight will mean little

relief from the daytime heat, especially in Las Vegas and Death

Valley, where low temperatures may not fall below 90 degrees for

several days.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose

fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning

or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and

heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in

shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.