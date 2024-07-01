Excessive Heat Warning issued July 1 at 1:07PM MST until July 5 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 107 to
115. Extreme Heat Risk. Increase in heat related illnesses,
including heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. Heat
stroke can lead to death.
* WHERE…Southwest corner of Imperial County, Western Imperial
County, Parker Valley, Imperial Valley, Palo Verde Valley, and
Chuckwalla Valley.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST /8 PM PDT/ Friday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot
temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be
taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat.
Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more
than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated
drinks. Dress for the heat – lightweight and light-colored clothing.
Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher
vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family,
friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in
outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the
hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in
cars.
Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county
officials for more details, which may include guidance for proper
social distancing measures.
Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early
signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may include:
cool, moist, pale skin; headache; dizziness; weakness or exhaustion;
nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke, which may include:
vomiting; confusion; throbbing headache; decreased alertness or loss
of consciousness; high body temperature (above 105F); hot, dry skin;
rapid, weak pulse; rapid, shallow breathing; seizures.
Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 9 1 1.
Continue to monitor NWS forecasts, broadcast outlets, and local
government for updates.