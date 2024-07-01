Excessive Heat Warning issued July 1 at 1:10PM PDT until July 8 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures from 112 to

117 expected.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose

fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning

or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and

heat stroke.