Excessive Heat Warning issued July 2 at 1:29AM PDT until July 6 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 90 to 104

expected.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County

Mountains, and San Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Friday to 9 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose

fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning

or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and

heat stroke.