Excessive Heat Warning issued July 2 at 1:29AM PDT until July 9 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 102 to 112

expected.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in

shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.