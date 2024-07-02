Excessive Heat Warning issued July 2 at 9:26PM PDT until July 9 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 122.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events. A prolonged period of extreme temperatures
will exacerbate impacts from the heat.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This is long-duration heat wave with high
temperatures of 115 or higher expected through at least next
Wednesday.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.