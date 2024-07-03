Excessive Heat Warning issued July 3 at 2:34AM PDT until July 6 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 104 at
lower elevations expected.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County
Mountains, and San Diego County Mountains.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Friday to 9 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.