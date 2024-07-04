Excessive Heat Warning issued July 4 at 10:26AM PDT until July 10 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions for an unusually long period.

High temperatures 107 to 111 in Beatty and Kingman, 110 to 117 in

Primm and the Morongo Basin, and 113 to 121 in Baker, Mesquite,

and the Colorado River Valley.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California, and

south central and southern Nevada.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/ Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose

fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning

or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and

heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in

shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.