Excessive Heat Warning issued July 4 at 1:16AM PDT until July 10 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions for an unusually long period.
High temperatures 107 to 111 in Beatty and Kingman, 110 to 117 in
Primm and the Morongo Basin, and 113 to 121 in Baker, Mesquite,
and the Colorado River Valley.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California, and
south central and southern Nevada.
* WHEN…From 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ this morning to 11 PM PDT /11 PM
MST/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Heat-related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hot temperatures overnight will mean little
relief from the daytime heat, especially in lower elevations of
the Colorado River Valley, where low temperatures may not fall
below 90 degrees for several days.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupat11ional Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.