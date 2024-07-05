Excessive Heat Warning issued July 5 at 12:31PM PDT until July 10 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 110 to 118

expected.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.