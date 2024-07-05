Excessive Heat Warning issued July 5 at 12:31PM PDT until July 7 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 97 to 105

degrees.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County

Mountains, and San Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hottest conditions are expected today and

Saturday, with highs in the mid to upper-90s on Sunday.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose

fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning

or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and

heat stroke.