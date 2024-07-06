Excessive Heat Warning issued July 6 at 5:38AM PDT until July 10 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 115 to 121
expected.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.