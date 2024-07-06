Excessive Heat Warning issued July 6 at 8:39PM PDT until July 10 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 115 to 122

expected.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events. A prolonged period of extreme temperatures

will exacerbate impacts from the heat.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This is long-duration heat wave with high

temperatures of 115 or higher expected through at least next

Wednesday.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose

fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning

or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and

heat stroke.